SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 7,442 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 635.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,442 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $179.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average is $154.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $179.42.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,757. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

