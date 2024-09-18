SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $364.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.61. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $374.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

