SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,080 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $267.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.47. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.