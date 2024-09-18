T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after acquiring an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.69.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,945,589 shares in the company, valued at $118,401,768,090.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 840,336 shares of company stock worth $154,461,060. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.90. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.82 and a 1-year high of $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $237.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

