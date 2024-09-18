T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned 0.80% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCAF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

