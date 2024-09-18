Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.1% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $3,504,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,160,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

