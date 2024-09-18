Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,153,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Target were worth $170,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Target by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Target by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

