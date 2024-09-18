Team17 Group’s (TM17) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 490 ($6.47) price objective on the stock.

TM17 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 360 ($4.76) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.59).

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £339.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 265.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.69).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

