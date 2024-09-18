TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,162 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.15% of TEGNA worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 389.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 247.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,083.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

