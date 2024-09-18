TFI International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TFI International to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

TFI International Trading Down 0.6 %

TFII traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

About TFI International

Get Free Report

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

