The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %
BA stock opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $154.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- About the Markup Calculator
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.