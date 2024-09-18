The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 950,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.
Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.
