The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 950,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAKE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.