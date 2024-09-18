The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Position Increased by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 263.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 72,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 100.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,443,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,443,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $3,213,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,030,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,965,946.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $17,558,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.26.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

