The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts recently commented on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.22. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 271.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

