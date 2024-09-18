Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.89.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TMO opened at $610.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.77. The stock has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.