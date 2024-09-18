Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $632.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $610.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $595.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $31,573,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 8,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

