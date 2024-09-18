Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $212.23 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $212.23 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,002.79 or 1.00016965 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02162853 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $5,334,498.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.