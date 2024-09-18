Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.07

Shares of Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.07 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.74). Time Out Group shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.74), with a volume of 4,909 shares.

Time Out Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.78 million, a P/E ratio of -933.33 and a beta of 1.09.

About Time Out Group

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment business. It operates through Time Out Market and Time Out Media segments. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets; as well as involved in franchise activities.

