Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

TNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.22.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,474.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

