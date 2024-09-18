Tredje AP fonden Has $66.87 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $66,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $225.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average of $215.68.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

