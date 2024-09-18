Tredje AP fonden Sells 80,122 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 534,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 80,122 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $58,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

TJX opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

