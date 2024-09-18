True Vision MN LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

