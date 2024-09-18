True Vision MN LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

True Vision MN LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.2% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,427 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $195.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

