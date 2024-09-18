True Vision MN LLC Has $16.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

True Vision MN LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 10.8% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $16,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

