Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd Reduces Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 764,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213,000 shares during the period. Pure Storage accounts for about 21.3% of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $49,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

PSTG stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 177.86, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

