TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SMIF opened at GBX 85.14 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £207.96 million and a PE ratio of -1,062.70. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.45.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
