UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 508,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,054 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.