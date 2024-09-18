UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 705.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,792 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,446 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 403,098 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 170,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UiPath by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,783,571 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 754,519 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,574 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 470,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

