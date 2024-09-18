Ultra (UOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $365,690.17

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $31.80 million and $365,690.17 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,649.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.65 or 0.00517432 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00076532 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08326871 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $865,191.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

