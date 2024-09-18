Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UL. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.