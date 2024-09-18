Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $253.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

