Valaris (NYSE:VAL) versus Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) and Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Pason Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.07 billion 1.96 $865.40 million $11.43 4.91 Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A $1.07 9.02

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Pason Systems. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pason Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pason Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Valaris and Pason Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valaris presently has a consensus target price of $91.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.77%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Pason Systems.

Dividends

Valaris pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pason Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Valaris pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pason Systems pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Pason Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 49.33% 12.58% 5.63% Pason Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Pason Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valaris beats Pason Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas. Valaris Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services. It offers AutoDriller to maximize the rate of penetration and bit life; internet solutions, such as auto-aiming satellite dishes, data modems, and bandwidth management software; DAS, a rotary drilling automation and optimization software; Electronic Choke Actuator that controls the choke valve; Gas Analyzer that provides real-time compositional gas analysis; Hazardous Gas Alarm System that detects the presence of hazardous gases; Pit Volume Totalizer, which monitors mud volumes and flow rates during drilling, tripping, and casing operations; and Toolface Control, a directional automation software. In addition, the company provides phone, chat, field, and drilling optimization support, as well as proactive monitoring and office support for data integration. It serves drilling contractors and other oilfield service companies. Pason Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

