Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

