Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

