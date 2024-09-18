Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).
