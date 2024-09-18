Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

