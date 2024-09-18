Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,393,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $374.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.34.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

