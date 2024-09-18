Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,703 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $18,114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after acquiring an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOT stock opened at $237.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $239.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.