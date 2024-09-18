Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 11,066 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.8 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

