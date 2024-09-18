Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Truist Financial upped their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

NYSE ELV opened at $543.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $535.93 and a 200 day moving average of $528.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

