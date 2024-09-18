Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $37.31 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,152 shares of company stock valued at $334,186,128 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.08.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $501.22 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $501.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $465.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

