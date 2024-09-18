Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,217,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,047,000 after purchasing an additional 221,380 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,521,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $203.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.06 and its 200-day moving average is $208.78.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.