Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $356.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

