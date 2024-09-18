Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,503,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

