Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VB opened at $233.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

