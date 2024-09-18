Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.0% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $284,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $517.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $520.73.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
