Velas One Day Volume Tops $466,195.33 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $13.00 million and $466,195.33 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00038914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,631,985,102 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.