Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Shares Down 6.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 70 to GBX 60. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Velocity Composites traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54). Approximately 246,416 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 542% from the average daily volume of 38,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.58).

Insider Transactions at Velocity Composites

In other news, insider Robert Smith bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £400 ($528.40). Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Velocity Composites Stock Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.89. The company has a market capitalization of £21.92 million, a PE ratio of -512.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

