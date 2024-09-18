Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Veris Residential traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 18751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,198,000 after purchasing an additional 88,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,673,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 764,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 409,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently -28.00%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

