Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Veris Residential traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 18751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Veris Residential
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,198,000 after purchasing an additional 88,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,673,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 764,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 409,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
Veris Residential Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.73 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Veris Residential Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently -28.00%.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
