Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Free Report) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

EDC opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.74. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDC was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

