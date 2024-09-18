Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,627 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 108.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Marathon Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.